Congress veteran Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP

She heads the Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, Maharashtra. Her husband Shailesh Patil Chakurkar is the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 3:34 pm IST
Maharashtra dy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcoming Archana Patil Chakurkar into the BJP.

Mumbai: Former Union Home Minister and a veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar’s daughter-in-law, Archana Patil Chakurkar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

She joined the party in presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She told reporters that she decided to join the BJP as she was influenced by the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

