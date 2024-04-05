Congress will not cross 40 seats in LS polls: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said that the Congress will not cross even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said: “I will give it to you in writing…. Congress leaders who are going overboard in the state should remember that the Congress will not cross 40 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress is in such a pathetic state. At this juncture, the statement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the Central government does not bring any dignity to him,” he added.

Vijayendra further said the voters in the state would not get lured by the false promises.

“They have clarity about giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi another term. I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah who is the prime ministerial candidate in the Congress?

“Can you show a single face in the INDIA bloc who can even match in terms of candidature with Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The Congress is daydreaming about forming the government at the Centre,” he added.