Congress will win less than 20 seats in Telangana, says KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday that his party would secure the majority of votes while Congress, he predicted, would secure less than 20 of the 119 total seats.

During an election rally in Madhira on Tuesday, KCR said, “They (Congress) are not going to win. I am telling you with a guarantee. Congress will get the same 20 seats; less than 20 perhaps. I have come to my 70th constituency visit in Madhira as part of my election campaign. There are only 30 left. If I go to all 30, Congress would be further defeated. As I am visiting (on campaign), Congress is losing,” KCR said. In 2018 elections, Congress won 19 seats and 21 in the 2014 elections.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS government since its inception in 2014, KCR contrasted his administration’s accomplishments with the Congress’s tenure in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said, “Congress failed to provide adequate drinking and irrigation water and now are boasting BRS projects as their own.”

Further attacking Congress’s promises to bring back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, the ‘welfare rule of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’, KCR pointed to her role during the 1970s Emergency and plight of Dalits under her rule. He also questioned the effectiveness of Congress’ governance, “If schemes like BRS’s ‘Dalit Bandhu’ had been implemented post-independence, the situation for Dalits might have been markedly different,” he said.