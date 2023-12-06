Congress won’t last a year in Telangana: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA elect, T Raja Singh, created a sensation after he said that the Congress government will not rule for long in the state.

The Congress government announced six guarantees for the people of Telangana and assured that they would implement them in the state. Telangana has incurred huge debts and accumulated loans worth crores of rupees and is unable to repay it. Where is the money to implement the six guarantees?” he asked.

Raja Singh said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government will soon come to the state. “Only the BJP government can bring around development in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not possible for the Congress to rule the state for more than one year,” said Singh while speaking to news reporters at the BJP party office.

In the elections held on November 30, the BJP won eight seats. The results were announced on December 3, and the Congress was able to form a safe majority with 64 seats. This threw the two-time champions, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), out of power in Telangana.