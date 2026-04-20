Congress workers thrash BRS leader for criticising Labour minister

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers on Sunday, April 19, over his critical remarks about Minister of Labour, Employment Training and Factories G Vivekanand.

The incident was recorded on video, showing BRS leader Sunkari Gopal caught in a brawl with Congress workers.

The leader reportedly shared posts on Facebook and WhatsApp pointing the minister’s alleged misuse of funds while undertaking development projects in Bheemaram village.

The social media posts could not be verified at the time of publication.

A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers on Sunday, April 19, over his critical remarks about Minister of Labour, Employment Training and Factories G Vivekanand.



The incident was recorded on video, showing BRS leader Sunkari Gopal caught… pic.twitter.com/80TfgpC9DQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 20, 2026

According to local media, the workers targeted him after he repeatedly posted about irregularities and questioned the sarpanch’s alleged routing of funds to the latter’s personal accounts and family members.

Even after police officials arrived at the scene, the clash continued as they were unable to control the two parties. Eyewitness accounts said Gopal was assaulted in police presence. The video, however, shows a police officer trying to control the crowd.

Gopal went as far as to accuse the workers of killing him.

A case has since been registered, and eight individuals have been detained.