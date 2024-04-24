Congress writes to EC again over Modi’s Rajasthan ‘hate speech’

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G Niranjan once again knocked on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) doors, complaining against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged hate speeches against Muslims at a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan. Niranjan said that Modi is creating insecurity among various sections.

The Congress leader from Telangana and the Human Rights Forum (HRF) in the state had earlier written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and the ECI, complaining about Modi’s previous speeches at Nalbari in Assam on April 17 and on April 22 at Banswara in Rajasthan over the same issue.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader once again wrote to the CEC, and stated that the Election Commission had not taken any action.

“He (Modi) blamed that Congress wants to cut the reservations of Scheduled tribes and Scheduled castes to give reservations to Muslims. He said that Congress started its pilot project in Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and tried to implement it in 2011 in the entire country. Modi further alleged that in Karnataka even listening to the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is a crime,” Niranjan alleged.

Seeking clarification from the ECI on whether the religious utterances of Modi came under the model code of conduct (MCC), the Congress leader stated that if ECI failed to enforce MCC, there was no meaning in having it during the election period.

On April 22, HRF, Niranjan and Citizens for Peace and Justice (CPJ) in a letter to the chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, demanded action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged hate speech directed towards the Muslim minorities, delivered at Banswara in Rajasthan on April 21.

What Modi said about Muslims and Congress

Modi in his speech alleged that Congress has joined hands with the urban naxals, and promised a survey of the property, wealth and gold including the ‘mangalasutras’ of women to distribute them among Muslims. Further, he cited former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh that the “first right to the country’s resources should go to the minorities.”

“Tum use chhinane ki baat kar rahe ho apne manifesto mein. Gold le lenge, aur sabko vitrit kar denge. Aur pehele jab unki sarkar thi to unhone kaha tha, ki desh ki sampatti par pehela adhikar Musalmano ka hai. Iska matlab, ye sampatti ikhatti karke kisko batenge…..jinke jyada bacche hai unko batenge…Ghuspaithiyo ko batenge. Kya apki mehenat ki kamayi ka paisa ghuspaithiyo ko diya jayega….Apko manzur hai ye…” reads an excerpt from the speech delivered by Modi in Banswara.

The English translation reads, “You [Congress] are referring to grabbing of that [gold and property] in your manifesto…They will take the gold and distribute it to all. When their [Congress] government was there, they had said that Muslims have the first right over the country’s property. Whom they [Congress] will distribute to after accumulating the property? They will give to people who have more children … will your hard earned money be given to infiltrators… Do you accept it?

Modi further accused the Congress party of attempting to take away women’s gold which he stated was about their ‘self-respect’ and ‘life’s dream.’

The HRF has alleged that the speech constituted a blatant violation of the Representation of the People’s Act and the Model Code of Conduct.