Congress yet to decide on Kejriwal’s request to meet Kharge, Rahul over ordinance row

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said that it is still considering Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request for an appointment with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to seek support over the Centre’s ordinance to negate the Supreme Court judgement placing ‘services’ under the control of the state government in the national capital.

Congress sources said that the party is yet to decide on his request and a decision will be taken after consulting the top leaders as well as the state leaders of the party.

The remarks came after Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor, on Friday said that he has sought time from Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over the ordinance issue.

On Monday night, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: “The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same. The party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party.”

Many Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab have opposed supporting Kejriwal over the issue.

Kejriwal has last week urged the opposition parties to not let the Bill to replace the ordinance pass in Rajya Sabha for the people of Delhi.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will Delhi Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home, to make recommendations to the LG regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the LG shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land.