Consensus among all sections prerequisite for UCC, can’t be forced: SP MP Nadvi

New Delhi: Consensus is a prerequisite for bringing in a Uniform Civil Code and any move that does not consider the views of all sections is a forced one and hence against the Constitution, says Samajwadi Party MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency’s headquarters here, the imam of the Jama Masjid across the road from Parliament also said issues of the Muslim community were the same as that of other sections in the country and education and health have to be a priority for development.

The Rampur MP, whose Lok Sabha polls candidature caused a flutter with SP veteran Azam Khan reportedly opposing it, hailed Khan as a big leader of the state, party and Rampur.

“There was no opposition, the election was fought with everyone’s support. I did not face any such thing (opposition). There are no differences with him,” he added

Nadvi, who has led prayers as the imam of the mosque, popularly called Parliament Masjid, for 19 years and won his election by over 87,000 votes, is a rare instance of a practising imam joining electoral politics.

“A culture had emerged in the country that only those who have money or a background can come into politics. But an ordinary imam who had the confidence of the people coming into the mosque was given the ticket and he got support from people of all sections of society and won.”

Discussing the trend of renaming of places and cities in the last few years, the first-time MP and debutant politician said progress does not happen by changing the names of places.

“Progress will happen through work, by removing negativity from society. History cannot be reversed. What has been written has been written,” the 48-year-old said.

Asked about his views on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) amid the BJP’s push to bring it in states such as Uttarakhand, Nadvi said, “So there should be consensus among everyone to move towards it. If you don’t take someone’s views into account then that would be by force and hence against the Constitution.”

“Consensus is important and is the spirit of democracy,” added the imam of the ‘Parliament Masjid’.

Asked if consensus and unanimity were prerequisites for bringing in a UCC, Nadvi answered in the affirmative.

“Of course, consensus is the first step before bringing anything. People’s concerns are different, foundations are different. In our country, we have so many diverse cultures. The culture of the north is different from the south; east and west are different, languages are different… But we also have a larger culture which encompasses all of these. So we need to have a consensus.”

Nadvi said his sole motive to enter politics was to serve people and he would continue to handle both responsibilities — of representing the people of Rampur and the ‘imamat’ at the mosque.

It’s just a few steps from his mosque to Parliament, and a giant leap from religion to mainstream politics. But the greenhorn in politics is no stranger to politicians.

He said he has led the likes of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, former vice president Hamid Ansari and the late Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq in prayers.

The mosque, Nadvi stressed, has a very rich history and even India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and first president Rajendra Prasad visited it.

“Former presidents Zakir Hussain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, APJ Abdul Kalam and former vice presidents Hamid Ansari have all prayed here. In fact, Ahmed sahab’s grave is also situated within the mosque’s premises. World leaders such as Najib Razak and Mahathir Mohammed, among others, have also prayed here,” he said.

On why he chose the Samajwadi Party once he decided to enter politics, Nadvi said, “Samajwad (socialism) is a thought. First Mulayam Singh did it and now Akhilesh Yadav is providing leadership to ensure that all sections get equality and no one is deprived…I came in touch with more SP people who came to the mosque to pray.”

He also hailed the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said there is ideological unity between the two parties.

Discussing his first few days in Parliament, Nadvi said he was shocked to find that members take oath according to their beliefs but once they step down from the podium they forget about the oath.

“While everyone has decided that all will work together according to the Constitution irrespective of caste, creed and religion, it does not happen. I do hope this will happen in the future,” he said.

Asked about some members during their oath raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Palestine’ slogans, Nadvi said, “The Speaker has formed a committee and I don’t think I have to add anything on that. What has happened has happened, everything should happen according to the Constitution.”

On priorities for his constituency, Nadvi said Rampur desperately needs a medical college.

“In Rampur, there is not a single medical college while there are 18 lakh people, 1,000-1,500 patients daily and only 250 beds in the district hospital. People are suffering. So I urge the Health minister to provide a medical college for the district,” Nadvi said.

Asked that with 37 seats in the Lok Sabha could SP chief Akhilesh Yadav be a contender for the post of prime minister, Nadvi said, “This is the decision of the public. In the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav ji tried to uplift every deprived section in Uttar Pradesh with a clean heart. He gave tickets by breaking away from the traditional way of politics.”

He gave tickets thinking about bringing people with good intentions into politics, he said.