Constable dies by suicide at Telangana DGP office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A head constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at the Telangana Police Headquarters at Lakdikapul on Thursday, July 23, police said.

Swamy (40) was a native of Nalgonda district and posted at the DGP office here.

He fired a single round with his service pistol in the guard’s washroom and died on the spot, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Also Read Sexual harassment case: IPS trainee attempts suicide in Hyderabad

He is suspected to have shot himself between 6 am and 7.40 am. Another constable who went to the washroom found him dead.

The exact reasons for the suicide was under investigation, the official said.

A “suicide” note was found in a diary in which he purportedly requested not to blame his wife and children, saying “they are good people” and that he would look after them even after his death.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.