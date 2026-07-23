Constable dies by suicide at Telangana DGP office in Hyderabad

He fired a single round with his service pistol in the guard's washroom and died on the spot, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

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Hyderabad: A head constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at the Telangana Police Headquarters at Lakdikapul on Thursday, July 23, police said.

Swamy (40) was a native of Nalgonda district and posted at the DGP office here.

He fired a single round with his service pistol in the guard’s washroom and died on the spot, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

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He is suspected to have shot himself between 6 am and 7.40 am. Another constable who went to the washroom found him dead.

The exact reasons for the suicide was under investigation, the official said.

A “suicide” note was found in a diary in which he purportedly requested not to blame his wife and children, saying “they are good people” and that he would look after them even after his death.

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A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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