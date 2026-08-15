 Constitutional values face serious challenges: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, August 15, said India’s constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced “serious challenges” over the last 10 years, as he called for full measure of equality and justice for the economically weaker sections.

In his message to people on India’s 80th Independence Day, Kharge said the country has travelled a long way, but many aspirations remain unfulfilled.

“Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India’s freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us,” the Congress chief said in his message to people posted on X.

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।🇮🇳



राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन में अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले अनगिनत स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को हम विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।



पिछले 79 वर्षों की हमारी यात्रा अनेक उपलब्धियों, संघर्षों और संकल्पों की यात्रा रही है। हमने… pic.twitter.com/mOHLlr2Noh — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 15, 2026

India’s journey over the last 79 years has been one of remarkable achievements, struggles and collective resolve, he added.

“We have travelled a long way, but as a nation, many aspirations remain unfulfilled,” Kharge said.

“For us, freedom was never merely liberation from British rule. It is the assurance bestowed upon every Indian by our Constitution — of equality, dignity, justice and the freedom to speak without fear,” the Congress chief said.

These values remain the greatest strength of India’s democracy and the strongest safeguard of every citizen, he noted.

“Over the past decade, our Constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced serious challenges,” the Congress chief said.

“Our youth deserve opportunities to fulfil their aspirations. Our farmers deserve dignity and justice for their toil. Our women deserve equality, empowerment and an equal voice in shaping India’s future. Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities and economically weaker sections must receive the full measure of equality and justice promised by our Constitution,” Kharge asserted.

On this Independence Day, the country’s greatest resolve must be hope, he added.