Contaminated drinking water leaves 3 dead in Karnataka, Bommai orders probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of three persons who died due to consumption of contaminated water in the state’s Raichur, as well as a through probe.

Over the past week, at least 60 persons, including several children, have fallen sick and been hospitalized after consuming allegedly contaminated water supplied by municipal authorities.

Addressing media persons, Bommai said: “The state government has taken the case seriously. The KWSSB Chief Engineer has been ordered to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unfortunate incident and submit a report. The Deputy Commissioner of Raichur has been instructed to test the samples of drinking water in every ward of Raichur.”

Water supplied from the Rampuru reservoir through a pipe to 35 wards in the city is suspected to have been contaminated by sewerage.

A police investigation too would be conducted to ascertain whether there were any lapses on part of the officials. Action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses were found, Bommai said.