Hyderabad: The buzz is high as Nagarjuna Akkineni returns to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. The popular reality show is getting ready to start soon, and fans are already excited. With new twists, big names, and a fresh format, this season is set to bring more drama and fun.

Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Nagarjuna is back for his seventh stint as host, bringing his signature charm and wit to the Bigg Boss stage. According to reports, he will be taking home a massive Rs; 30 crore this year, which is Rs. 10 crore more than his last season’s pay.

The makers have confirmed that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will premiere on September 7, 2025 on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar. But before the main event, a digital pre-show called Bigg Boss Agnipariksha will kick off on August 23, 2025.

Contestants and Fresh Format

This year, Bigg Boss is introducing commoners into the mix for the very first time. In Agnipariksha, 40 shortlisted contestants will face unique challenges, and the top three will secure a spot in the main Bigg Boss house alongside celebrities.

While the full list is yet to be revealed, rumored names include actor-director Parameshwar Hivrale, classical dancer Naga Durga Gutha, actress Rithu Chowdary, and comedian Jabardasth Emmanuel.

Season 9 will feature a Double House format, meaning celebrities and commoners will initially stay in separate houses, adding a strategic twist to the game. The grand set has already been constructed at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.