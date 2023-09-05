Continental Hospitals’ new centre to provide ‘holistic’ cancer care

Dr Guru N Reddy, chairman of Continental Hospitals, highlighted the need for an advanced oncology care during inauguration

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th September 2023 7:13 pm IST
Dr Guru N Reddy, chairman of Continental Hospitals, speaks during the inauguration event

Hyderabad: The Continental Hospitals inaugurated its comprehensive continental cancer centre in Gachibowli recently. The new cancer care centre will provide advanced and holistic cancer care facilities, from preventive to palliative care.

A team of over 30 medical experts, including medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiation oncologists, gastroenterologists, nuclear medicine, genetics, radiology experts, nutrition and preventive oncology experts, psychologists, and palliative care specialists will be available at the centre.

According to a press release, “The centre aims to provide a patient-centric and ethical guideline-based approach, with the motto Total Cancer Care—from Prevention to Palliation by emphasising the principle of value-based healthcare to ensure the patients receive the best possible results for the cost of treatment.”

MS Education Academy

Dr Guru N Reddy, chairman of Continental Hospitals highlighted the crucial need for possessing an advanced oncology care infrastructure with a collaborative team of specialists during the launch of the hospital.

“Continental Hospitals has always sought to bring cutting-edge cancer care to patients in India; we were the first cancer centre in the twin states of AP and Telangana to have the TrueBeam STx System and advanced diagnostics to the benefit of all patients,” he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th September 2023 7:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button