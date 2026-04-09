Continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon threaten fragile US–Iran ceasefire

The fragile ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran entered its second day on Thursday, April 9, under mounting strain, as continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon — which have already left 254 people dead and 1,165 injured.

Disagreement persists between Washington and Tehran over whether Lebanon is covered under the agreement. Iranian officials have insisted that halting hostilities in Lebanon is a key condition of the ceasefire framework, while the US has maintained that the deal applies only to direct US–Iran hostilities, excluding Israel’s ongoing campaign against Hezbollah.

The divergence has raised concerns about the durability of the truce, with analysts warning that continued strikes risk derailing diplomatic momentum.

Exiled prince Pahlavi rejects claims of change in Iran regime

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi has contradicted US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Iranian regime has changed.

Writing on X, Pahlavi said the system remains “unchangeable” in its nature, accusing it of continuing regional aggression, supporting armed groups including Hezbollah and suppressing dissent through measures such as internet restrictions.

He added that any transformation in Iran would come from its people, describing the ongoing unrest as part of a broader movement against the Islamic Republic.

The revolution in Iran started with the people and it will end with the people and their ultimate victory over the Islamic Republic.



Whatever twists and turns the diplomatic process takes, the fundamentals of the Islamic regime have not changed. Not from the standpoint of ninety… — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) April 8, 2026

Video: Fajr call to prayer resumes at Al-Aqsa after 40 days

The Fajr call to prayer was raised at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the first time in 40 days, according to local reports, following prolonged restrictions on worshippers.

The development comes after the site remained largely closed during the ongoing conflict, marking a symbolic moment for worshippers amid the fragile ceasefire.

The First Fajr Call to Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque After 40 Days of Closure



The Fajr adhan was raised at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time after 40 days of closure imposed on worshippers by the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/6NYOD8Jpls — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 9, 2026

Spain PM condemns Israeli strikes, urges EU actionmŕ

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of showing “contempt for life and international law” following deadly strikes on Lebanon.

Writing on X, Sánchez said the latest attacks were the most severe since the offensive began and described them as “intolerable”, calling for Lebanon to be included in any ceasefire agreement.

He also urged the European Union to suspend its EU–Israel Association Agreement, which underpins trade and political ties, warning there should be no impunity for what he described as violations of international law

Justo hoy, Netanyahu lanza su ataque más duro contra el Líbano desde que empezó la ofensiva.



Su desprecio por la vida y el derecho internacional es intolerable.



Toca hablar claro:



– Líbano debe formar parte del alto al fuego.



– La comunidad internacional debe condenar esta… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 8, 2026

Lebanon declares national day of mourning

Lebanon has declared Thursday a national day of mourning following Israeli attacks that have killed more than 250 people and injured over 1,000 across the country.

The office of Prime Minister Nawaz Salam said he is engaged in diplomatic efforts to “mobilise all of Lebanon’s political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine.”

US lawmakers push fresh vote to curb Trump’s war powers

US lawmakers are set to make another attempt next week to pass a resolution aimed at halting the Iran war and requiring President Dona⁰ld Trump to seek congressional approval for any further military action, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,” Schumer said at a press conference in New York, as Democrats renewed efforts to limit the president’s war powers.

No tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire

According to analytics firm Kpler, no oil or gas tankers have transited the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire was struck on Wednesday.The development highlights continued disruption to global energy routes despite the truce, amid ongoing security concerns in the region.

IRGC outlines alternative routes in Strait of Hormuz

The naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has published a map outlining alternative shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz to help vessels avoid naval mines, according to Iranian media.

The semi-official ISNA reported early Thursday that the guidance is aimed at assisting ships transiting the strait to navigate safely amid heightened security risks.

Trump questions NATO role after White House meeting

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised NATO in a Truth Social post following his meeting with Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” Trump wrote, also referencing his earlier proposal to annex Greenland, a move opposed by several US allies.

Rutte described the meeting as “frank” and told CNN he “absolutely” believes the world is safer after recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Jerusalem holy sites to reopen

Israeli police said Jerusalem’s holy sites will reopen to visitors and worshippers following the temporary ceasefire arrangement in the Middle East conflict.

The sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulchre, located within the Old City, are among the holiest in Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

The Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Jerusalem.

The sites had been closed during key religious periods, including Easter and parts of Passover, with only limited access granted to clergy due to the war on Iran launched by the US and Israel six weeks ago.

Hezbollah claims rocket attack, vows to continue strikes

In a statement published by its media arm, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it had launched a rocket salvo targeting Israel early on Thursday, adding that its attacks would continue until Israeli aggression against Lebanon ceased.

The group said Israel’s strikes on Wednesday constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli officials and the White House, however, have maintained that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, contradicting the position of Iran and Pakistan, which played a mediating role in brokering the truce.

Explosions reported in Iran

In Isfahan, multiple explosions were reported, with air defence systems activated in response, according to the Mehr News Agency.

Similar defensive measures were reported in other cities, raising concerns over potential ceasefire violations or spillover incidents during the truce.

Diplomatic efforts continue

Amid the tensions, the White House said President Donald Trump will dispatch a negotiating team to Pakistan, led by Vice President J. D. Vance.

The move signals Washington’s attempt to reinforce diplomatic engagement and prevent further escalation as the ceasefire remains under pressure.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow as information becomes available.