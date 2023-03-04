‘Controversial banners’: Permission to ‘Aurat march’ in Pak’s Lahore denied

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore on Saturday denied permission to hold the ‘Aurat rally’ due to ‘security concerns’ and ‘controversial’ placards, and banners promoting women’s rights.

The permission was denied also due to the potential for conflicts with participants in the ‘Haya March’, held by members of the Jamaat-i-Islami, media reports said.

The deputy commissioner was criticised by civil society, political parties, and rights organisations for turning down the request to organise the Aurat March on March 8 in honour of the International Women’s Day.

The district government was asked for a no objection certificate (NOC) so that the Aurat March organising committee may organise a demonstration and march around Nasser Bagh in Lahore on March 8.

A statement by DC Rafia Haider stated that the plea was rejected in the wake of threat alerts from security agencies.

“Following the current security scenario, threat alerts, and law and order situation, and in light of activities like controversial cards and banners for awareness of women’s rights and the strong reservation of the general public and religious organizations, especially JI’s women’s and student wings, who had also announced a program against the Aurat March,” said a statement issued by the DC.

According to a report by Dawn.com, the Aurat March organising committee strongly condemned the DC for rejecting their application to hold the event. “Women, khawaja sara community, transgender persons, gender non-conforming people, and allies of the Aurat March have the right to the assembly under Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” they said.

According to Pakistan media reports, the rally organisers vowed to go ahead with the rally on March 8.

They said that the DC denied the NOC under the pressure of the ‘Haya March’ organisers.

Amnesty International expressed ‘dismay’ over the decision of the Lahore district administration.

This amounts to an unlawful and unnecessary restriction of the right to assembly. According to international human rights law, authorities must facilitate and protect this right. We call on the Lahore district administration and all administrations in Pakistan to respect, facilitate and protect the right to assembly, particularly of women in line with international human rights law,” it said.