Cops in Telangana to get leave on birthdays, wedding anniversaries 

This measure has been introduced as a gesture of appreciation, the DGP said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 3:02 am IST
A woman in colourful traditional attire holding a birthday cake with lit candles, smiling joyfully during.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Monday, April 27, announced the granting of leave to police personnel on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

As a welfare initiative aimed at enhancing the morale and personal well-being of the police force, acknowledging the strenuous nature of policing and the immense personal sacrifices made by personnel in the discharge of their duties, it has been decided that leave shall be granted to all police personnel on their birthday and wedding anniversary, Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy said.

This measure has been introduced as a gesture of appreciation for the relentless dedication shown by the force, he said.

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“It is intended to ensure that every member of the Telangana Police, regardless of rank, is provided the opportunity to observe these personal milestones in the company of their families, thereby fostering a healthier work-life balance,” the DGP said in a circular.

All unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail, except in extraordinary circumstances, whenever police officers and personnel request leave on these two occasions, duly following conditions, including that it shall not be treated as a right.

The sanctioning authority shall grant leave unless it is necessary to deny it, and leave shall be sanctioned only on valid proof as per the service register and only on prior written request by the individual, the DGP said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 3:02 am IST

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