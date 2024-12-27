Cops smuggling Rs 15L duty-free liquor at Hyderabad airport nabbed

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad excise police officials arrested four including two police personnel for transporting duty-free liquor worth Rs 15 lakh from the Hyderabad Airport on Friday, December 27.

The excise police arrested Shamshabad Airport police station constable Jemya Naik and home guard Lingaiah, in addition to two individuals while transporting the duty-free liquor. One more accused is known to be absconding.

The excise police seized 3 cars and 50 bottles of liquor from the accused.

The accused used to smuggle the bottles of liquor out of the Hyderabad airport during rush hours or VIP visits and reportedly sold it to regular customers in the city.