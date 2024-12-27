Power dept employee attacked for disconnecting supply at KPHB Colony in Hyderabad

The property owner argued that the bill was quite high and was adamant to sort out the issue with higher officials of the department.

Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th December 2024 4:45 pm IST
Power dept employee attacked for disconnecting supply at KPHB Colony in Hyderabad
Representational image

Hyderabad: An employee of the power department was attacked by a group of people when he disconnected the power supply to their house at KPHB colony in the city.

The outsourcing employee Ramesh of TGSPDCL went to a house at KPHB colony and asked the owners to pay the bill. The property owner argued that the bill was quite high and said they would sort out the issue with the higher officials of the department.

Ramesh disconnected the power supply to the house. Enraged over it, the house owners attacked the power department worker and damaged his motorcycle.

A complaint was lodged against the attackers at KPHB police station and action was initiated.

Tags
