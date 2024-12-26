2 women held after body found in bag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police solved the mystery behind the murder of a man who was suspected to have been killed and the body discarded, packed in a bag. The police arrested the wife and sister-in-law of the man who was later identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a native of Bihar, residing in the locality.

Mailardevpally station house officer (SHO), P Narender said, the body was found on Tuesday morning on the roadside by the GHMC workers who informed the police. Based on the footage of closed circuit cameras the accused were identified and arrested.

The police identified the accused as Roushan Khatun, wife of the deceased Mumtaz, and Rabiya Bibi, sister-in-law of the deceased.

“Roushan Khatun had problems with Mumtaz because he was coming home drunk every night and beating. Mumtaz was into an extramarital relationship with some other woman and it became a point of worry for Roushan,” said P Narender.

Both the sisters planned to kill Mumtaz in an attempt to end their troubles. “On December 21 early hours, Roushan and Bibi strangled Mumtaz using a rope at their house and stuffed the body in a plastic bag. Both of them carried the body and threw it at a small roadside water channel,” said Mailardevpally SHO.

The incident came to light on December 23, Thursday, when the GHMC workers found the leg of a human protruding out of the bag. On closer inspection of the bag, they noticed the body of the man.

On information, Mailardevpally police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police then identified the two women who were carrying the bag in the early hours of December 21. The police took them into custody and on interrogation Roushan and Bibi admitted to killing Mumtaz.