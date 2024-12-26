Hyderabad: Second victim succumbs in Nanakramguda hit-and-run

Hyderabad: Casualties rose to two in a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a motorcycle in Nanakramguda near Gachibowli, Hyderabad that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24. The motorcyclist victim, who was severely injured succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, while undergoing medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Venkat Reddy, 26, an IT employee in the city. Another victim, Shivani, 21, who was travelling as the pillion with Venkat Reddy had died on the spot from the injuries she sustained from the collision.

Shivani, a native of Kamareddy district was a fourth-year student of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and was travelling on a motorbike with her friend Venkat Reddy when they were hit by a car near Nanakramguda Rotary, and the vehicle speeded off.

Both Venkat Reddy and Shivani were taken to Kondapur Area Hospital, where Shivani was announced dead on arrival and Venkat was struggling for his life and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment.

The police had arrested the car driver, 19-year-old Sri Kalash, and charged him with Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for death by negligence. The arrested accused Sri Kalash was driving at the speed of 100 kilometres per hour at the time of the collision, said the police.

According to reports, Sri Kalash is a BBA student in London and is the son of a prominent Hyderabad doctor.