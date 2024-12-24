Engineering student dies in accident in Hyderabad

"The woman fell on the road and sustained head injuries. She died on the spot while her friend Venkat Reddy received injuries and is undergoing treatment, said Raidurgam police.

Hyderabad: An engineering student died in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam on Monday, December 23.

The victim, 21, who resided at the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) college hostel at Gandipet, was a native of Kamareddy district. The accident took place when she was on a bike along with her friend when a car hit their vehicle on ORR slip road.

“The woman fell on the road and sustained head injuries. She died on the spot while her friend Venkat Reddy received injuries and is undergoing treatment,” the Raidurgam police said.

The accused was identified as 19-year-old Sri Kalash. He was booked under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and taken into custody.

