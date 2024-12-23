Hyderabad courts process 9333 cases in 2024; convictions drop by 12.5 pc

Hyderabad: In 2024, a total of 9,333 cases were processed by the courts with 5,429 cases disposed of and around 3,904 cases resulting in convictions. This represents a 12.5 percent decline from the 4,465 convictions recorded in 2023.

According to the Hyderabad police annual report, the convicted cases included 3,283 where fines were imposed. Custodial sentences varied with 482 individuals receiving sentences of less than one year while only two offenders were handed sentences of up to 10 years. Seven individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The report also outlined the disposal of cases with 1,861 acquittals, 3,245 compromises and 323 case closures or abatements.

Also Read Hyderabad sees 41 pc surge in crime compared to 2023

Crackdown on narcotics

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) made significant progress in 2024 seizing drugs worth Rs 10.56 crore in 29 cases. The arrests also sharply rose with 1,508 individuals arrested compared to 986 in 2023. Among those arrested in 2024, 1,465 were Indian nationals while 48 were foreigners.

Ganja remained a primary focus with 1,364 kg confiscated in 2024. Cocaine seizures surged dramatically to 636 grams, a steep increase from 14 grams in the previous year.

LSD recoveries also rose to 66 units while opium seizures remained substantial at 1,320 kg. However, the amount of charas, heroin, and MDMA smuggled decreased as compared to the last year indicating changes in smuggling patterns.

A significant spike was observed in the “Other Drugs” category which skyrocketed from 5,872 grams in 2023 to 24,500 grams in 2024. Hash oil seizures also increased remarkably from 4,420 kg in 2023 to 11,964 kg in 2024.