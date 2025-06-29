Corsican Assembly recognises State of Palestine

The Corsican Assembly has formally recognised the State of Palestine and condemned what it termed “violations of international law” by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Taking to X on Saturday, June 28, Assembly President Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis wrote, “The @AssembleeCorse recognises the State of Palestine, denounces the genocidal acts committed against the Palestinian population, and opposes the use of Corsican and Sardinian military bases for operations that violate universal human rights.”

Soutien au peuple palestinien et violations du droit international par l’Etat Israélien dans la bande de Gaza. Adoption de la motion déposée par @Maupertuis_N à laquelle s’associent @CIF_Assemblea @fapopuluAC @giajosepha et @PGHIONGA

The resolution supports Palestine’s recognition based on existing United Nations resolutions. It also affirmed Israel’s right to live in peace and security, while accusing its government of committing international crimes, including genocide.

In addition, the Assembly urged the French government to take a definitive stance by recognising Palestine. It called for an immediate end to arms transfers to Israel for the duration of its military campaign in Gaza.

The resolution also referenced Corsica’s historical support for the Palestinian cause, citing decades of occupation, inequality, and violence faced by Palestinians.

This decision comes as French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed a broader recognition initiative due to recent Israeli-Iranian tensions. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to advancing a two-state solution.

So far, 147 of the 193 United Nations member states have acknowledged Palestine as a sovereign nation. In 2024, recognitions were extended by Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados.

Despite mounting pressure, countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Australia have not followed suit.

The latest calls for recognition come amid Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 taken hostage. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, over 53,000 have died in the conflict to date, including civilians and combatants.