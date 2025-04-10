France may recognise Palestinian state in June, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France may recognise Palestine as an independent state in June this year.

Macron made the statement during an interview with France 5 on Wednesday, April 9, while on a two-day visit to Egypt.

“We need to move towards recognition (of a Palestinian state). And so, over the next few months, we will. I’m not doing it to please anyone. I’ll do it because at some point it will be right,” he said.

He added, “I also want to take part in a collective dynamic that should enable those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn—something many have not yet done.”

Macron said France’s goal is to co-chair a conference with Saudi Arabia in June, aimed at securing mutual recognition between multiple countries.

“Our objective is somewhere in June, with Saudi Arabia, to chair this conference where we could finalise the movement towards reciprocal recognition by several countries.”

Currently, 147 of the 193 United Nations member states have recognised Palestine as a sovereign state. In 2024, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados joined the list.

Despite growing international support, major Western powers—including the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Australia—have yet to officially recognise Palestinian statehood.

The renewed push for recognition comes amid the ongoing war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023. The assault left 1,200 people dead and 250 taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 50,000 people—including both civilians and combatants—have died in the conflict so far.