Israel releases Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra after 10 years in prison

Israeli occupation authorities released Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra on Thursday, April 10, after he spent 10 years behind bars. He was held in Nafha Prison.

According to reports, Israeli authorities released him far from the prison, while his family waited at the gate to greet him. A Palestinian from Beersheba found Ahmed and called his family to inform them.

بعد عشر سنوات من اعتقاله.. الأسير أحمد مناصرة حرا. pic.twitter.com/QxuWE5vvdJ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 10, 2025

Ahmed was born on January 22, 2002 in the occupied city of Jerusalem. He is the eldest son in a family of 10, with two brothers and five sisters. At the time of his arrest in 2015, he was 13 years old and studying in Year 8 at the New Generation School in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces claimed that Ahmed and his cousin Hassan attempted a stabbing attack. Soldiers shot both boys during the arrest. Hassan died, and videos showed Ahmed injured and crying on the ground while soldiers pinned him down. The footage sparked global attention.

Ahmed was sentenced to 12 years in prison, later reduced to 9.5 years along with a fine of over 47,000 US dollars, which his family struggled to pay.

Ahmed Manasrah, from Jerusalem, will bask in his freedom today after serving a ten-year detention sentence. Manasrah was arrested at the age of 13 and is being freed today at the age of 23. Despite his severe psychological conditions, Israeli settlers have incited against his… pic.twitter.com/Y9vMbl8KdX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 10, 2025

In prison, he faced harsh conditions, including beatings by Israeli soldiers and settlers that caused a skull fracture. He also endured intense interrogations with shouting, abuse, and sleep deprivation—without a lawyer or family present.

In recent years, Ahmed was held in solitary confinement for long stretches, which severely impacted his mental health. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and severe depression.