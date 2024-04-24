Jamaica officially recognises Palestine as a state

The government of Jamaica on Wednesday, April 24, officially announced the recognition of Palestine as a state, stressing that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the two-state solution.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, “The government of Jamaica has taken an official decision to recognize the State of Palestine.”

“Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the long-standing conflict, ensure Israel’s security and support the rights of Palestinians.”

He concluded by saying, “We continue to support all efforts aimed at stopping the escalation and establishing lasting peace in the region, and we urge all parties to adhere to diplomatic solutions to ensure the safety and sovereignty of all.”

In a press statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith said, “Jamaica continues to call for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the long-standing conflict (between Israel and Palestine).”

She explained that her country continues to support all efforts aimed at reducing tension and achieving lasting peace in the region, calling on the parties to resolve the issue through diplomatic means.

With Jamaica’s recognition, the number of countries that recognize the State of Palestine increases to 142 countries.

On Saturday, April 20, Barbados government announced its recognition of Palestine, a move welcomed by Palestinians in the Caribbean region.