Spain to recognize Palestinian state by July: Reports

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that his country plans to officially recognize Palestinian statehood by July, the Financial Times reported.

Sanchez recently made the remarks to the journalists accompanying him on a tour in the Middle East, Spanish News Agency EFE and daily such as El Pais said.

He said, “We have to seriously consider doing it in the first half of this year.”

On March 22, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta announced their joint recognition of a Palestinian state.

In November 2023, the Arab countries and the European Union (EU) agreed during a meeting in Spain that the two-state solution is the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Reuters reported.

In 2022, the Belgian Parliament approved a resolution recognizing Palestine and Israel as part of a solution for coexistence.

Since 1988, 139 countries out of 193 member states of the United Nations (UN) have recognized the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, which include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.