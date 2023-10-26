Cost of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s IT couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been setting couple goals for years now. After getting engaged secretly in 2015, they had a dreamy wedding in Italy in 2018, surrounded by their loved ones.

DeepVeer’s Wedding Video

Now, after five years of their marriage, the couple has finally unveiled their long-anticipated wedding video. They chose to premiere it on the eighth season of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. The emotional wedding video has taken the internet by storm, and fans are absolutely thrilled.

Soon after the video went viral, every detail about their grand wedding started resurfacing, including the ceremony’s jaw-dropping cost. Reportedly, DeepVeer’s wedding is considered as one of the most expensive weddings of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Cost

According to a report in Scoop Whoop, the approximate cost of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding was a whopping 77 crores and it took place in the stunning Lake Como, Italy. Their guests stayed at the renowned Villa del Balbianello, where a single room reportedly costs a staggering 33,000 per day. It was a week-long celebration, and it’s estimated that the couple spent over 1 crore just on the villa itself! Madness.

The wedding of Deepika and Ranveer was indeed a fairy-tale affair, leaving everyone in awe of their love story and the grand celebration that followed.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again, while Deepika Paduone has Project K and Fighter in her kitty.