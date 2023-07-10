Cost of Samantha’s Myositis treatment becomes talk of the town

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian Film Industry. The actress was already a superstar in the Tollywood but her performance in the hit web series Family Man 2 and her sizzling performance in Pushpa’s song ‘Oo Antava’ has made her a household name all over the country.

Samantha Is Taking Hyperbaric Therapy

In October 2022, Sam revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis. The condition causes the body’s muscles to become weak and tired. The actress has undergone hyperbaric therapy for her condition earlier this year and is still taking the sessions.

The actress recently took to Instagram to explain the therapy. She said, “Hyperbaric therapy can be a powerful tool for numerous chronic health conditions… because it helps reduce inflammation, heals infections and repairs damaged tissue.” The actress again shared an Instagram story with a picture of the oxygen chamber with the caption, “For those of you who asked.. HBOT is an amazing supportive therapy and has many benefits..”

Cost of the treatment

Samantha has been taking treatment sessions in the United States and its cost has now become thetalk of the town among her fans and media circles. These therapy sessions are reportedly costing her more than Rs 1 crore. The actress is prioritising her health and has taken a sabbatical from acting until and unless she is in perfect health as the condition is affecting her day-to-day activities.

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.

In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased 2 to 3 times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible by breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure.

This extra oxygen helps fight bacteria. It also triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.

On the professional front, before her sabbatical, Samantha shot her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda which is scheduled to be released on 1st September. She also finished shooting for the Indian leg of the international series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan.