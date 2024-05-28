Cotton seed shortage in Adilabad: BRS seeks govt apology for lathicharge on farmers

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the police lathi-charge on farmers who had gone to collect the subsidised cotton seeds and green manure in Adilabad on Tuesday, BRS leaders demanded an immediate apology from the State government for the inhuman act and for making the farmers stand in long queues to collect fertilisers, seeds and green manure.

In a statement, Siddipet MLA said that it was unfortunate to see the farmers suffering across the state due to the laid-back attitude of the state government, whose ministers have been busy in campaigning in the north India at a time when farmers were unable to receive the inputs in time ahead of the monsoons.

Telangana: Farmers in Adilabad district are facing challenges in acquiring cotton seeds, with many struggling to obtain them amid the approaching rainy season. Despite lining up at seed centers, they were met with police lathi charges, hindering their efforts to secure seeds for… pic.twitter.com/bTy0I18oKy — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2024

He said that the state government had miserably failed in preparing action plans early for the season and implementing them.

Questioning whether this was the kind of ‘change’ which the Congress government promised the farmers of Telangana, Harish Rao said that the pathetic scenes during the Congress government before 2014 were being repeated again in Telangana.

Demanding action against the officials who were responsible for the lathicharge on farmers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that CM A Revanth Reddy holds a high-level meeting immediately to review the situation which the farmers have been facing in the Kharif season.