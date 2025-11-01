Cough syrup row: 400 bottles seized in Maharashtra, one held

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district seized banned cough syrup valued at about Rs 3.3 lakh and arrested one person, who was carrying the medicine, on Saturday, an official said.

A police patrol team intercepted a man moving suspiciously on a motorcycle near a private hospital in the Kalyan area, he said.

The cops searched the two-wheeler and recovered 400 bottles of a cough syrup containing codeine, which is often abused, worth about Rs 3.3 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered against the man, identified as 33-year-old Mohammad Matab Anis Rais, at Bazarpet police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

Efforts are being made to trace the supply chain, he added.