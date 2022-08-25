Counseling for MANUU ITI second phase to begin soon

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting second counseling for admission into ITI Trades on August 30. The counseling will start at 9.00 am at ITI, MANUU Campus, Gachibowli.

According to Dr. Arshia Azam, Principal, applications are invited from desirous candidates to fill up the vacant seats in ITI trades (Draughtsman – Civil; Electrician; Electronic Mechanic; Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Technician and Plumber). The application form can be obtained from MANUU – ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from the University website www.manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of the filled-in application form at MANUU ITI Hyderabad is August 29.

Candidates desirous to take admission can contact the ITI office in person or by telephone: 040-23008413, 7032623941 for details.