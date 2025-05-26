Counterfeit Apple goods worth Rs 1 cr seized in Hyderabad, 4 held

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested on Sunday, May 25, for allegedly selling fake Apple mobile accessories worth Rs 1.01 crore in Jagadish Market.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Singh, Suresh Kumar Rajpurohit, Natharam Choudary, and Mohammad Sarfaraz.

According to police, the accused were found running mobile accessory shops where they sold duplicate Apple-branded items. Officials said they used fake Apple logos and packaging to mislead customers into believing the products were genuine.

The police seized a large quantity of counterfeit items during the raid, including 156 ear pods, 16 power banks, 430 Apple logo stickers, 295 adapters and covers, 61 USB cables, 45 batteries, 95 back glasses, and 1,430 silicon back covers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fake accessories were sourced from Mumbai through marketing agents. The shop owners then repackaged the items using Apple branding to sell them as original iPhone products, thereby violating the Copyright Act and deceiving customers.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.





