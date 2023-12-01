Couple argue on mid-air, Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi

New Delhi: An argument between a couple led to the diversion of a Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight to Delhi on Wednesday following which they were deboarded, official sources said.

The Lufthansa flight number LH772 landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 10.26 am after the pilots contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informing them about a “situation and possible unruly passenger”.

The flight left for Bangkok after a delay of more than an hour even as the male passenger was deboarded by CISF personnel at the airport.

An argument between a couple — a German man and his Thai wife — led to some problems on-board the Lufthansa flight following which it sought permission to land at the IGI, which was allowed, the sources said.

An official said the wife had first complained about her husband’s behaviour to the pilot, saying she was being “threatened” by him and sought intervention.

Lufthansa, in a statement, said the flight was diverted to Delhi due to an “unruly” passenger on board.

“The person in question was handed over to authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew is our top priority,” the German airline said.

According to the sources, the 53-year German passenger allegedly “threw food, tried to burn a blanket using a lighter, shouted at his wife and did not follow the instructions issued by the crew” and hence the pilot diverted the flight and he was later offloaded by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The wife was travelling on a different PNR ticket and she desired to continue her journey to Bangkok. She left on the Lufthansa flight, they said.

The male passenger later gave a verbal apology for his act and he was provided an Air India flight ticket by Lufthansa to Bangkok. He left on that flight around 3 pm, a senior officer said.