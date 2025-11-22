Couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad over financial issues

Published: 22nd November 2025
Representational image

Hyderabad: Distressed over financial issues, a couple die by suicide in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri on Friday, November 21.

The deceased were identified as Mallesh, 45, and Santoshi, 37 both vegetable vendors. According to the Chaitanyapuri police, a missing complaint was filed regarding Mallesh and Santoshi on November 20. Based on the complaint, the police traced the couple through their mobile location.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that Santoshi had died, while Mallesh was alive. The vegetable vendor was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Mallesh died on Friday, while undergoing treatment.

The Chaitanyapuri police said it is unclear whether the couple had taken any loan. Mallesh and Santoshi are survived by their three children.

Previous incident

In May 2025, a man died by suicide in Hydeabad’s Amberpet as he couldn’t repay the debt incurred through a betting app.

The victim was identified as  Tirumala Shetty Vamshi Krishna, a native of Nellore district. He was working as a theatre supervisor in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Vamshi had taken loans from multiple individuals and was under financial stress due to his inability to repay them. His elder brother grew concerned when Vamshi did not respond to his calls and requested a friend, Anand, to check on him.

Upon reaching the house, Anand found the main door latched from inside and no response from within.

