Man dies by suicide in Amberpet after online betting debt

The victim has been identified as Tirumala Shetty Vamshi Krishna, a native of Nellore district.

Representational Image of man laying dead on the floor
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man died by suicide at his rented residence in Vaninagar, Amberpet, reportedly after losing money in online betting.

The victim has been identified as Tirumala Shetty Vamshi Krishna, a native of Nellore district. He was working as a theatre supervisor in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Vamshi had taken loans from multiple individuals and was under financial stress due to his inability to repay them. His elder brother grew concerned when Vamshi did not respond to his calls and requested a friend, Anand, to check on him. Upon reaching the house, Anand found the main door latched from inside and no response from within.

He alerted the police, who, with the help of neighbours, broke open the door and discovered Vamshi’s body.

After the post-mortem, the deceased was handed over to the family.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)

