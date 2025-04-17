Student dies by suicide in Attapur after losing Rs 1 lakh in betting

The victim sold his iPhone and Royal Enfield bike, and used money sent by his parents for academics, to continue betting.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 17th April 2025 8:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old MTech student died by suicide in Attapur after reportedly suffering massive financial losses on online betting apps.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan from Gadwal district. He had allegedly lost over Rs 1 lakh in a single bet and had been struggling to recover the money.

According to the reports, the victim resorted to selling his iPhone and Royal Enfield bike to continue betting online. He had also used money sent by his parents for academic expenses.

Unable to cope with the mounting financial pressure and losses, he hanged himself at his residence.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

On April 5,  a 25-year-old man died by suicide near Secunderabad railway station after allegedly losing large sums of money to online betting and gaming apps. A private employee and a resident of Suchitra Center, Rajveer Singh Thakur, lived with his paternal uncle. He started investing in online betting and gaming apps, costing him huge financial losses.

Man dies by suicide in Medchal after losing Rs 2 lakh to cricket betting

He then borrowed money from friends, but failed to return it. “He kept borrowing money to clear the debts taken to cover losses from online betting games but was unable to repay it. This mounted mental pressure on him,” the police said.

On March 25,  A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Medchal after losing Rs 2 lakh in betting.

The youngster, Somesh from Gundla Pochampalli, ended his at a railway track in Goudavelli after he lost money to cricket betting.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)

