Man dies by suicide in Medchal after losing Rs 2 lakh to cricket betting

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Medchal on Tuesday, March 25, after losing Rs 2 lakh in betting.

The youngster, Somesh from Gundla Pochampalli, ended his at a railway track in Goudavelli after he lost the money to cricket betting.

The incident came to life after his parents filed a complaint with the police in Medchal.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)