Couple found dead in pool of blood in Hyderabad, police suspects brother

The victims were residents of Sultanpura.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 11:44 pm IST
Man and woman injured on the floor following a violent incident in Telangana.

Hyderabad: A couple were allegedly murdered by the husband’s brother over a financial dispute under Mirchowk police station limits on Monday, April 20.

On information, police arrived at the murder scene, finding the blood-soaked, motionless bodies of Akheel Khan and his wife, Ajmeri Begum, at their residence at Sultanpura.

Police suspect Akheel’s elder brother, Adil Khan, as the main accused in the gruesome murder.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered and all efforts are being made to nab Adil, who is on the run.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 11:44 pm IST

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