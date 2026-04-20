Couple found dead in pool of blood in Hyderabad, police suspects brother

Hyderabad: A couple were allegedly murdered by the husband’s brother over a financial dispute under Mirchowk police station limits on Monday, April 20.

On information, police arrived at the murder scene, finding the blood-soaked, motionless bodies of Akheel Khan and his wife, Ajmeri Begum, at their residence at Sultanpura.

Police suspect Akheel’s elder brother, Adil Khan, as the main accused in the gruesome murder.

A case has been registered and all efforts are being made to nab Adil, who is on the run.