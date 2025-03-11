Couple kill two children, die by suicide in Habsiguda

The police said the incident is likely to have occurred between 3:00-4:00 pm and was reported at 9:00 PM.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kavitha, Sritha Reddy and Viswan Reddy

Hyderabad: A couple killed their two children before dying by suicide in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda area on Monday, March 10.

Locals informed the police upon noticing bodies lying in the house. The decease were identified as Chandrasekhar Reddy, his wife Kavita, their son Viswan Reddy a student of class 5 and their daughter Sritha Reddy a student of class 9.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Osmania University police said, “A suicide note was found from the couple. It said that they had financial issues.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, a case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).

The police said the incident is likely to have occurred between 3:00-4:00 pm and was reported at 9:00 pm.

