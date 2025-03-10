Tourism dpt security guard found dead in Hussain sagar

Police suspect he fell in while inspecting boats at the Hussainsagar dockyard.

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The body of a 56-year-old tourism department security guard has been recovered from Hussain Sagar on Sunday, March 9.

The accused has been identified as Yadagiri.

According to reports, He was on duty at the Hussainsagar on Thursday night and had gone missing ever since. His wife, Venkatamma, filed a missing complaint on March 8 after he failed to return home.

During the investigation, the tourism department confirmed he was last seen at the lake.

Police suspect he fell in while inspecting boats at the Hussain sagar dockyard.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Further investigation is ongoing

