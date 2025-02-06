Hyderabad: Man murdered in Chandrayangutta after argument

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, Shahbaz, was brutally murdered by Hashim at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad’s Old City on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

Shahbaz, a resident of Hashamabad, had gone to the Indiranagar graveyard, where he met Hashim. The two consumed liquor together and later got into an argument. In a fit of rage, Hashim stabbed Shahbaz repeatedly in public view, leading to his death.

DCP South East Kantilal Patel Subash, who visited the crime scene, stated that special teams have been formed to track down the absconding assailant.

Shahbaz, a drug addict, had previously been involved in arson cases in Chandrayangutta and nearby areas. A case has been registered.