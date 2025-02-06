Four-year-old girl crushed to death in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was crushed to death by a bus on Thursday, February 6 at Hanuman Hills in Hayathnagar.

The victim has been identified as B Ritvika who was an LKG student at Sri Chaitanya School.

According to reports, the accident happened when the bus driver reversed the vehicle as the child was getting off the minivan. The driver failed to notice her, and she fell under the rear tyre resulting in instant death.

The victim has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

Upon reaching information, the police registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On January 28, Three minor boys tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on the Aramghar flyover near Rajendranagar.

The incident which occurred around 2 am, is suspected to have been caused by rash and negligent driving. The impact resulted in all three boys suffering multiple severe injuries, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.