Court allows former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit UK

The former AP CM was directed by the court to inform it about his itinerary.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th August 2024 9:16 pm IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday permitted YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the United Kingdom from September 3.

The special court for CBI cases allowed the petition of Jagan, who is the prime accused in the alleged ‘quid-pro-quo investments’ cases, seeking permission to visit UK for three weeks from September 3.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was directed by the court to inform it about his itinerary.

The YSR Congress president has been facing trial after he was charge-sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan’s firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as chief minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh) between 2004 and 2009.

Jagan is currently out on bail in the cases.

