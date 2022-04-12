Court defers verdict in Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech case

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad deferred to Wednesday the verdict in the 2012 alleged hate speech involving AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The Special Sessions Court for Trial of Criminal Cases relating to MPs and MLAs, which was expected to deliver its verdict on Tuesday, postponed the hearing.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Telangana Legislative Assembly, had also reached Nampally court complex. He is the younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The court had last week reserved its orders in the case relating to the alleged hate speeches delivered by Akbaruddin at two public meetings in 2012.

Two cases were registered against Akbaruddin at two police stations in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts in relation to his alleged hate speeches at Nirmal and Nizamabad on December 8 and 22, 2012.

The MIM leader was arrested on January 7, 2013 after his speeches went viral on social networking sites.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion) and other sections.

After spending 40 days in jail, he walked free after a court granted him bail.

In 2016, police had filed a charge sheet against Akbaruddin in a court in Adilabad district after the state government gave permission for his prosecution.

FIRs were lodged against AIMIM leader in various police stations in the state. Last month, Telangana High Court had ordered clubbing of multiple FIRs into one single case. His counsel has argued that there cannot be multiple FIRs on one alleged crime.