Court issues non-bailable warrant to Nizamabad MP Arvind

Hyderabad: The MP MLA court from the city has issued a non-bailable warrant to BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind in connection with a criminal case filed against him for abusing the Chief Minister of the State K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and the state Minister KTR verbally during GHMC election campaign

According to the details available, Arvind and his supporters abused the CM and his son KTR verbally. They also tore off the flexis of the CM and his son put up at KBR national park on November 23, 2020. The police later booked a case in the issue on the basis of a complaint filed against Arvind. They also filed a charge sheet in the issue.

The Court issued summons to the MP and asked him to appear before it. However, the MP did not appear before the court despite the issuance of the summons. Keeping this in mind, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the MP.

It later adjourned the case till the same date. The Banjara Hills police station inspectors Dali Naidu and Ajay Kumar filed the charge sheet in the case before the Court.