Court orders removal of defamatory content on Bandi Sanjay in son’s POCSO case

Hyderabad: The City Civil Court in Nampally has issued an order on Friday, May 15, that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s name shouldn’t be used in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against his son Bandi Bageerath.

According to K Karunasagar, the counsel who appeared on behalf of Bandi Sanjay, the court has issued a blanket order that covers all media and social media platforms, to remove any content attributing the case against Bandi Bageerath to his father Bandi Sanjay.

“All the media and social media platforms should immediately remove any content that is defamatory to Bandi Sanjay. Failing to do so will attract contempt of court proceedings against the news outlet or social media handle,” he cautioned.

Also Read Telangana women’s, trans JAC demands arrest of Bandi Bageerath in POCSO case

We met Bandi Sanjay on April 23 only to be threatened: Victim’s mother

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old victim’s mother, who had lodged a police complaint with the Pet Basheerabad police on May 8, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted by Bandi Bageerath, has released a letter on Friday.

In the letter, she alleged that Bageerath had pressurised her daughter to have physical relations with her, and that before the night of December 31, 2025, and in the days that followed, Bageerath had behaved very inappropriately with her daughter in the cell phone chats and messages.

She stated that he not only pressured her to consume alcohol in a farmhouse in Maoinabad, but also took advantage of her vulnerable situation and resorted to immoral acts, which caused her daughter to suffer severe mental agony.

Claiming that her family had all the messages, chats, and electronic communication between Bageerath and her daughter to prove her claims, she said all facts would come out during the investigation.

She also stated that in the chats, Bageerath had apologised to her daughter and tried to emotionally pressurise her in the days that followed the farmhouse incident.

She stated that after the breakup between Bageerath and her daughter in January 2026, her daughter suffered from severe mental distress and has been suffering quietly since then.

She also stated in the letter that during that time, she got a few phone calls from Bageerath, and that her daughter also suffered due to the trauma caused by his messages to her.

In March 2025, when the family was contemplating legal action against Bageerath, she said there were direct and indirect pressures on her family not to take legal recourse. She also noted that on April 21, the blackmail and extortion case filed against her family had further pushed the family into a state of fear.

She also informed that on April 22, a BJP leader named Sangappa had come to her house, and on April 23, her family had also met Bandi Sanjay, where she said he intimidated and threatened the family instead of supporting them.

Claiming that since then the family has been living in fear and emotional distress, she said only an independent and impartial investigation into the case could do justice to her family.

She has also claimed that the Pet Basheerabad police made her wait for 6 hours before filing a zero First Information Report (FIR) based on her complaint, which further caused emotional trauma for the victim.

Regarding the difference in the date of birth certificates of her daughter, she said that the correction in the date of birth was done before the entire incident came into light, and that such controversies being brought up on technical issues wouldn’t assuage the trauma that her daughter has been facing.

Condemning Bandi Bageerath for absconding in the POCSO case, she urged the state government to give protection to her family from the trolling on social media, threats and pressures from the politically powerful. She urged the judiciary, child rights commission, human rights commission, and people’s organisations to intervene and do justice to her family.

She also appealed to the police to look at every piece of evidence, preserve them and investigate the case as per the law.

She urged the media and social media not to reveal the identity of her daughter, as personal details being revealed would only subject her daughter to further emotional trauma.

Expressing confidence in the judiciary and the law of the land, she assured that her family will fully cooperate with the investigation in the case.