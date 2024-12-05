Court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to one-day judicial custody

New Delh: A Delhi court on Thursday sent AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to one-day judicial custody in an alleged organised crime case.

Special judge for lawmakers, Kaveri Baweja, sent Balyan to jail, considering that the arguments on Delhi police application seeking his 10-day custody for interrogation in the case under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) would take more time.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi police, submitted that Balyan’s interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

The arguments on the police’s plea remained inconclusive and would resume on December 6.

Earlier in the day, another judge dismissed a police plea seeking Balyan’s remand, asking it to move the application before an “appropriate court”.

The police had produced Balyan before the court designated to try MCOCA matters, and sought his custody while urging the court to transfer the case to a court designated to try MPs and MLAs, considering Balyan’s MLA status.

Additional sessions judge Vandana Jain then responded, “What was the need to come here? This is sheer wastage of time. You show the judgement as per which the court is bound to take this (issue)…I cannot pass an order now”.

The prosecutor subsequently produced a judgment pertaining to former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen.

“As a prosecutor, you must be thorough. Are you maintaining the same stand or are you changing it?” the judge enquired, following which the prosecutor said he was relying upon the judgment.

Following the submission, the judge directed the police to produce Balyan before the “appropriate court”.

The lawmaker was arrested on December 4 in the alleged organised crime case whereas a court granted him bail in a purported extortion case earlier.