Court sends Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till Oct 27 in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to judicial custody till October 27.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.