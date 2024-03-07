Court summons Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th March 2024 10:45 am IST
Delhi excise policy case: ED may issue 7th summons to Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh complaint by the ED for allegedly evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

MS Education Academy

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor not honouring summonses number 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th March 2024 10:45 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button